Between the revised, more inclusive Pater Noster/Our Father, and the changing of the words of consecration back to the form used before Benedict XVI, it looks like a functionally new Novus Ordo Mass … More

Between the revised, more inclusive Pater Noster/Our Father, and the changing of the words of consecration back to the form used before Benedict XVI, it looks like a functionally new Novus Ordo Mass is coming soon, at least to Italy. Will you submit?