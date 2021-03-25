Didymus lost his sight at age four, and yet he became one of the most respected theologians on earth. This was in the fourth century, more than a millennium before Braille, audio tech, or other … More

Didymus lost his sight at age four, and yet he became one of the most respected theologians on earth. This was in the fourth century, more than a millennium before Braille, audio tech, or other accommodations. Among his renowned disciples were Jerome, Rufinus, and Palladius. His life was long and full, intensely engaged in the controversies surrounding the doctrines of the Trinity and Incarnation. His story should inspire anyone who hears it. And the story isn’t over yet. Links Jerome tells the story of Didymus and Anthony catholicculture.org/culture/library/fathers/view.cfm Palladius on Didymus (XXVI) catholicculture.org/culture/library/fathers/view.cfm Sozomen on Didymus catholicculture.org/culture/library/fathers/view.cfm Socrates Scholasticus on Didymus (XXV) catholicculture.org/culture/library/fathers/view.cfm Mike Aquilina’s website fathersofthechurch.com Mike Aquilina’s books catholicbooksdirect.com/writer/mike-aquilina/ CatholicCulture