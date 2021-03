Pope Francis presided over Mass at the Chaldean Catholic Cathedral of St. Joseph in Baghdad. He is the first pope to offer Mass in the Chaldean rite. The beautiful Mass was said in a mix of Italian, … More

Pope Francis presided over Mass at the Chaldean Catholic Cathedral of St. Joseph in Baghdad. He is the first pope to offer Mass in the Chaldean rite. The beautiful Mass was said in a mix of Italian, Arabic, and the Chaldean language