Clicks4K
Dec. 26 Saint Stephen. breski1 December 26, 2007 Saint Stephen (Koine Greek: Στέφανος, Stephanos), the protomartyr of Christianity, is venerated as a saint in the Roman Catholic, Anglican, Luthera…More
Dec. 26 Saint Stephen.
breski1 December 26, 2007 Saint Stephen (Koine Greek: Στέφανος, Stephanos), the protomartyr of Christianity, is venerated as a saint in the Roman Catholic, Anglican, Lutheran and Eastern Orthodox Churches.
breski1 December 26, 2007 Saint Stephen (Koine Greek: Στέφανος, Stephanos), the protomartyr of Christianity, is venerated as a saint in the Roman Catholic, Anglican, Lutheran and Eastern Orthodox Churches.
Deo Gratis
It should also be noted that St Stephen is also the Patron of Altar Servers who celebrate his feast on the 26th of December.
St Stephen, Pray for us
It should also be noted that St Stephen is also the Patron of Altar Servers who celebrate his feast on the 26th of December.
St Stephen, Pray for us
@Irapuato
Yes, that's me. My mother (RIP) was a hair stylist/beautician which explains the large curl on top of her son's head. As you probably have guessed, she had a sharp sense of humor.
I like to change pictures fairly often in keeping with the season or holiday. I'm thinking about something special for Valentine's Day.
Yes, that's me. My mother (RIP) was a hair stylist/beautician which explains the large curl on top of her son's head. As you probably have guessed, she had a sharp sense of humor.
I like to change pictures fairly often in keeping with the season or holiday. I'm thinking about something special for Valentine's Day.
@Cannoli: Is that your baby picture/poster boy for the New Year???
About wiki: yes, I know--it's just that since I sometimes post the same video in different languages, out of habit, it's just easier to go straight to wiki--"laziness" on my part. Thanks for New Advent, Catholic Encyclopedia reminder.
About wiki: yes, I know--it's just that since I sometimes post the same video in different languages, out of habit, it's just easier to go straight to wiki--"laziness" on my part. Thanks for New Advent, Catholic Encyclopedia reminder.
@Irapuato
Many of us use Wikipedia as a quick reference and a starting point for research. Considering that anyone with an ideological axe to grind and a smattering of writing ability can spin falsehoods on Wikipedia without challenge from the site's editors, clearly it should not be referenced as a valid source for factual information. I am not saying that that is the case here with respect …More
Many of us use Wikipedia as a quick reference and a starting point for research. Considering that anyone with an ideological axe to grind and a smattering of writing ability can spin falsehoods on Wikipedia without challenge from the site's editors, clearly it should not be referenced as a valid source for factual information. I am not saying that that is the case here with respect …More
@Irapuato
Many of us use Wikipedia as a quick reference and a starting point for research. Considering that anyone with an ideological axe to grind and a smattering of writing ability can spin falsehoods on Wikipedia without challenge from the site's editors, clearly it should not be referenced as a valid source for factual information. I am not saying that that is the case here with respect to St. Stephen, but even the possibility of error ought to be avoided if there are other readily available alternative sources.
Therefore, referencing a Catholic site, in my opinion, for theological issues including biblical history is preferable over the secularists at Wikipedia.
www.newadvent.org/cathen/14286b.htm
Buon Anno!
Many of us use Wikipedia as a quick reference and a starting point for research. Considering that anyone with an ideological axe to grind and a smattering of writing ability can spin falsehoods on Wikipedia without challenge from the site's editors, clearly it should not be referenced as a valid source for factual information. I am not saying that that is the case here with respect to St. Stephen, but even the possibility of error ought to be avoided if there are other readily available alternative sources.
Therefore, referencing a Catholic site, in my opinion, for theological issues including biblical history is preferable over the secularists at Wikipedia.
www.newadvent.org/cathen/14286b.htm
Buon Anno!
Saint Stephen (Koine Greek: Στέφανος, Stephanos), the protomartyr of Christianity, is venerated as a saint in the Roman Catholic, Anglican, Lutheran and Eastern Orthodox Churches.
Saint Stephen's name is derived from the Greek Stephanos, meaning "crown", which translated into Aramaic as Kelil. Traditionally, Stephen is invested with a crown of martyrdom for Christianity; he is often depict…More
Saint Stephen's name is derived from the Greek Stephanos, meaning "crown", which translated into Aramaic as Kelil. Traditionally, Stephen is invested with a crown of martyrdom for Christianity; he is often depict…More
Saint Stephen (Koine Greek: Στέφανος, Stephanos), the protomartyr of Christianity, is venerated as a saint in the Roman Catholic, Anglican, Lutheran and Eastern Orthodox Churches.
Saint Stephen's name is derived from the Greek Stephanos, meaning "crown", which translated into Aramaic as Kelil. Traditionally, Stephen is invested with a crown of martyrdom for Christianity; he is often depicted in art with three stones and the martyrs' palm. In Eastern Christian iconography, he is shown as a young beardless man with a tonsure, wearing a deacon's vestments, and often holding a miniature church building or a censer. Rembrandt depicted his martyrdom in his work The Stoning of Saint Stephen.
Martyrdom
Saint Stephen preaching.
According to The Acts of the Apostles Stephen was tried by the Sanhedrin for blasphemy against Moses and God (Acts 6:11) and speaking against the Temple and the Law (Acts 6:13-14). While on trial, he experienced a theophany in which he saw both God the Father and God the Son:
"Behold, I see the heavens opened, and the Son of man standing on the right hand of God." (Acts 7:56)
He was stoned to death (c. C.E. 34–35) by an infuriated mob encouraged by Saul of Tarsus.[2] Stephen's final speech was presented as accusing the Jews of persecuting prophets who spoke out against their sins:
"Which one of the Prophets did your fathers not persecute, and they killed the ones who prophesied the coming of the Just One, of whom now, too, you have become betrayers and murderers." (7:52)
[edit] Hagiography
Saint Stephen's hagiography is included in Jacobus de Voragine's Golden Legend. De Voragine's version of the legend begins with a fictional etymology: Stephen (from Greek stephanos, "crown") comes from the Hebrew word for "norm" or "rule"; since he was the first martyr of the New Testament, he set the norm for suffering in Christ. Or, his name comes from strenue fans, "speaking strongly," because of his manner of speaking and his preaching. Or it comes from strenue stans, "laudably standing and instructing and ruling over old women." Thus, according to de Voragine, "Stephen is a crown because he is first in martyrdom, a norm by his example in suffering and his way of life, a zealous speaker in his praiseworthy teaching of the widows."[3]
The version in the Golden Legend has Stephen appointed as one of seven deacons appointed by the apostles to appease the widows among the Christians of Gentile origin. Jealous of Stephen's success in his ministry, the Jews conspire to bring him down. First, they attempt to defeat him by way of argument, but are unsuccessful since the Holy Spirit arms Stephen with divine wisdom. Next, they bring false witnesses, who accuse him of blaspheming against God, Moses, the Law, and the Tabernacle. Aided by an angel, Stephen refutes every point, a refutation recounted in some detail. Finally, they try torture; still, Stephen attempts to convert them by inciting shame and fear in them, and by showing their love for him—he prays for his opponents as he is being stoned.[3]
[edit] St. Stephen's Day
Main article: St. Stephen's Day
In Western Christianity, 26 December is called "St. Stephen's Day", the "feast of Stephen" mentioned in the English Christmas carol "Good King Wenceslas". It is a public holiday in many nations that were historically Catholic, Anglican or Lutheran: Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, the United Kingdom (where it is also called "Boxing Day"), the Republic of Ireland, Italy, Germany, Finland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. In Catalonia (though not elsewhere in Spain), it is called Sant Esteve and is a bank holiday. In France, the day of Saint Étienne is a bank holiday in the Alsace-Moselle region, but not elsewhere. December 26 is also a holiday in Ligao City Albay and in Tuguegarao City, Philippines, which celebrates a fiesta in honour of St. Stephen Protomartyr, its patron saint.
The General Roman Calendar included also on August 3 a feast of the Invention of the Relics of St Stephen — "Invention," (Latin: inventio), meaning "finding" or "discovery" — to commemorate the finding of St Stephen's relics during the reign of Emperor Flavius Augustus Honorius. In the Tridentine Calendar, this feast was celebrated as a "Semidouble", a rank that it lost in 1955, when Pope Pius XII reduced it to the rank of "Simple". It was one of the second feasts of a single saint removed from the calendar by Pope John XXIII in 1960, and, while it is celebrated by those traditionalist Catholics who observe earlier versions of the Roman calendar, it is not celebrated by those who, in accordance with Pope Benedict XVI's motu proprio, Summorum Pontificum, observe the 1962 calendar.
Byzantine icon, XI c.
In the Eastern Orthodox Church and those Eastern Catholic Churches which follow the Byzantine Rite, Saint Stephen's feast day is celebrated on December 27. This day is also called the "Third Day of the Nativity".
The Republika Srpska claims Saint Stephen as its patron saint. The Republika was proclaimed on January 9 (December 26, Saint Stephen's Day, in the Julian calendar), and that date is a national holiday as "Republic Day".
In India, the Feast of Saint Stephen is celebrated in Goa, where Santo Estevam Island is named after him. The Santo Estevam Church on the island of Jua was built in 1759.[citation needed]
The Eastern Orthodox Church celebrates the discovery (opening) of the Saint's relics on September 15 and the translation of the Relics of Protomartyr Stephen on August 2. The September 15 feast day celebrates the discovery of Stephen's relics in 415, after which they were solemnly transferred to a church built in his honour in Jerusalem. Later, during the reign of Theodosius the Younger, the relics were transported to Constantinople, the event commemorated on August 2. January 4 marks the commemoration of the "Synaxis of the 70 Apostles". Since Stephen was included in these 70 Apostles mentioned in the "Acts of the Apostles", he is also remembered on January 4.
[edit] Tomb
Many churches are named in honour of Saint Stephen, but there was no official "Tomb of St Stephen" until 415. When Christian pilgrims were traveling in large numbers to Jerusalem, a priest named Lucian said he had learned by a vision that the tomb was in Caphar Gamala, some distance to the north of Jerusalem.
Gregory of Tours reported that the intercession of Stephen preserved an oratory dedicated to him at Metz, in present-day France. His relics were preserved when the oratory was left standing, after Huns burned the remainder of the city on Easter Eve, 451.[4]
[edit] Commemorative places
See also: St. Stephen's Cathedral, St. Stephen's Church
St. Stephen Church in Batroun, Lebanon
Vienna, Austria - Stephansdom, the Cathedral of St. Stephen, founded 1147 and seat of Cardinal Archbishop of Vienna. Symbol of the city of Vienna and of Austria, has the tallest spire in Austria and is the country's most famous church
Rome - San Lorenzo fuori le Mura, where his remains are interred with those of the eponymous saint under the altar
Old city of Jerusalem - the "Lions' Gate" is also called St. Stephanus Gate, after the tradition that Stephen's stoning occurred here, though it probably occurred at Damascus Gate
London - St Stephen's Chapel in the Palace of Westminster was originally built in the reign of Henry III of England; it became the first site of the debating chamber of the British House of Commons
Dublin - St. Stephen's Green
Manila, Philippines - St. Stephen's Parish and St. Stephen's High School
San Salvador, El Salvador, San Esteban, San Salvador
Brisbane, Queensland, Australia - The Cathedral of St. Stephen, Brisbane
St Stephen's House, Oxford - Permanent Private Hall of the University of Oxford and Anglican Theological College
St Stephen's Church, Bristol - the first city church built outside the walls around c.1250, rebuilt c1430-1490.
[edit] References
^ [1]
^ gnpcb.org
^ a b Voragine, Jacobus de (1993). "Saint Stephen". In William Granger Ryan. The Golden Legend: Readings on Saints. Vol. 1. Princeton UP. pp. 45–50. ISBN9780691001531.
^ Paul Halsall, ed., "Gregory of Tours (539-594)", History of the Franks: Books I-X, Internet Medieval Sourcebook, Fordham University, accessed 4 Aug 2009
[edit] External links
Wikimedia Commons has media related to: Saint Stephen
"St. Stephen, the First Martyr"
"St. Stephen". Catholic Encyclopedia. 1913. www.newadvent.org/cathen/14286b.htm.
"Apostle Stephen the Protomartyr"
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saint_Stephen
Saint Stephen's name is derived from the Greek Stephanos, meaning "crown", which translated into Aramaic as Kelil. Traditionally, Stephen is invested with a crown of martyrdom for Christianity; he is often depicted in art with three stones and the martyrs' palm. In Eastern Christian iconography, he is shown as a young beardless man with a tonsure, wearing a deacon's vestments, and often holding a miniature church building or a censer. Rembrandt depicted his martyrdom in his work The Stoning of Saint Stephen.
Martyrdom
Saint Stephen preaching.
According to The Acts of the Apostles Stephen was tried by the Sanhedrin for blasphemy against Moses and God (Acts 6:11) and speaking against the Temple and the Law (Acts 6:13-14). While on trial, he experienced a theophany in which he saw both God the Father and God the Son:
"Behold, I see the heavens opened, and the Son of man standing on the right hand of God." (Acts 7:56)
He was stoned to death (c. C.E. 34–35) by an infuriated mob encouraged by Saul of Tarsus.[2] Stephen's final speech was presented as accusing the Jews of persecuting prophets who spoke out against their sins:
"Which one of the Prophets did your fathers not persecute, and they killed the ones who prophesied the coming of the Just One, of whom now, too, you have become betrayers and murderers." (7:52)
[edit] Hagiography
Saint Stephen's hagiography is included in Jacobus de Voragine's Golden Legend. De Voragine's version of the legend begins with a fictional etymology: Stephen (from Greek stephanos, "crown") comes from the Hebrew word for "norm" or "rule"; since he was the first martyr of the New Testament, he set the norm for suffering in Christ. Or, his name comes from strenue fans, "speaking strongly," because of his manner of speaking and his preaching. Or it comes from strenue stans, "laudably standing and instructing and ruling over old women." Thus, according to de Voragine, "Stephen is a crown because he is first in martyrdom, a norm by his example in suffering and his way of life, a zealous speaker in his praiseworthy teaching of the widows."[3]
The version in the Golden Legend has Stephen appointed as one of seven deacons appointed by the apostles to appease the widows among the Christians of Gentile origin. Jealous of Stephen's success in his ministry, the Jews conspire to bring him down. First, they attempt to defeat him by way of argument, but are unsuccessful since the Holy Spirit arms Stephen with divine wisdom. Next, they bring false witnesses, who accuse him of blaspheming against God, Moses, the Law, and the Tabernacle. Aided by an angel, Stephen refutes every point, a refutation recounted in some detail. Finally, they try torture; still, Stephen attempts to convert them by inciting shame and fear in them, and by showing their love for him—he prays for his opponents as he is being stoned.[3]
[edit] St. Stephen's Day
Main article: St. Stephen's Day
In Western Christianity, 26 December is called "St. Stephen's Day", the "feast of Stephen" mentioned in the English Christmas carol "Good King Wenceslas". It is a public holiday in many nations that were historically Catholic, Anglican or Lutheran: Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, the United Kingdom (where it is also called "Boxing Day"), the Republic of Ireland, Italy, Germany, Finland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. In Catalonia (though not elsewhere in Spain), it is called Sant Esteve and is a bank holiday. In France, the day of Saint Étienne is a bank holiday in the Alsace-Moselle region, but not elsewhere. December 26 is also a holiday in Ligao City Albay and in Tuguegarao City, Philippines, which celebrates a fiesta in honour of St. Stephen Protomartyr, its patron saint.
The General Roman Calendar included also on August 3 a feast of the Invention of the Relics of St Stephen — "Invention," (Latin: inventio), meaning "finding" or "discovery" — to commemorate the finding of St Stephen's relics during the reign of Emperor Flavius Augustus Honorius. In the Tridentine Calendar, this feast was celebrated as a "Semidouble", a rank that it lost in 1955, when Pope Pius XII reduced it to the rank of "Simple". It was one of the second feasts of a single saint removed from the calendar by Pope John XXIII in 1960, and, while it is celebrated by those traditionalist Catholics who observe earlier versions of the Roman calendar, it is not celebrated by those who, in accordance with Pope Benedict XVI's motu proprio, Summorum Pontificum, observe the 1962 calendar.
Byzantine icon, XI c.
In the Eastern Orthodox Church and those Eastern Catholic Churches which follow the Byzantine Rite, Saint Stephen's feast day is celebrated on December 27. This day is also called the "Third Day of the Nativity".
The Republika Srpska claims Saint Stephen as its patron saint. The Republika was proclaimed on January 9 (December 26, Saint Stephen's Day, in the Julian calendar), and that date is a national holiday as "Republic Day".
In India, the Feast of Saint Stephen is celebrated in Goa, where Santo Estevam Island is named after him. The Santo Estevam Church on the island of Jua was built in 1759.[citation needed]
The Eastern Orthodox Church celebrates the discovery (opening) of the Saint's relics on September 15 and the translation of the Relics of Protomartyr Stephen on August 2. The September 15 feast day celebrates the discovery of Stephen's relics in 415, after which they were solemnly transferred to a church built in his honour in Jerusalem. Later, during the reign of Theodosius the Younger, the relics were transported to Constantinople, the event commemorated on August 2. January 4 marks the commemoration of the "Synaxis of the 70 Apostles". Since Stephen was included in these 70 Apostles mentioned in the "Acts of the Apostles", he is also remembered on January 4.
[edit] Tomb
Many churches are named in honour of Saint Stephen, but there was no official "Tomb of St Stephen" until 415. When Christian pilgrims were traveling in large numbers to Jerusalem, a priest named Lucian said he had learned by a vision that the tomb was in Caphar Gamala, some distance to the north of Jerusalem.
Gregory of Tours reported that the intercession of Stephen preserved an oratory dedicated to him at Metz, in present-day France. His relics were preserved when the oratory was left standing, after Huns burned the remainder of the city on Easter Eve, 451.[4]
[edit] Commemorative places
See also: St. Stephen's Cathedral, St. Stephen's Church
St. Stephen Church in Batroun, Lebanon
Vienna, Austria - Stephansdom, the Cathedral of St. Stephen, founded 1147 and seat of Cardinal Archbishop of Vienna. Symbol of the city of Vienna and of Austria, has the tallest spire in Austria and is the country's most famous church
Rome - San Lorenzo fuori le Mura, where his remains are interred with those of the eponymous saint under the altar
Old city of Jerusalem - the "Lions' Gate" is also called St. Stephanus Gate, after the tradition that Stephen's stoning occurred here, though it probably occurred at Damascus Gate
London - St Stephen's Chapel in the Palace of Westminster was originally built in the reign of Henry III of England; it became the first site of the debating chamber of the British House of Commons
Dublin - St. Stephen's Green
Manila, Philippines - St. Stephen's Parish and St. Stephen's High School
San Salvador, El Salvador, San Esteban, San Salvador
Brisbane, Queensland, Australia - The Cathedral of St. Stephen, Brisbane
St Stephen's House, Oxford - Permanent Private Hall of the University of Oxford and Anglican Theological College
St Stephen's Church, Bristol - the first city church built outside the walls around c.1250, rebuilt c1430-1490.
[edit] References
^ [1]
^ gnpcb.org
^ a b Voragine, Jacobus de (1993). "Saint Stephen". In William Granger Ryan. The Golden Legend: Readings on Saints. Vol. 1. Princeton UP. pp. 45–50. ISBN9780691001531.
^ Paul Halsall, ed., "Gregory of Tours (539-594)", History of the Franks: Books I-X, Internet Medieval Sourcebook, Fordham University, accessed 4 Aug 2009
[edit] External links
Wikimedia Commons has media related to: Saint Stephen
"St. Stephen, the First Martyr"
"St. Stephen". Catholic Encyclopedia. 1913. www.newadvent.org/cathen/14286b.htm.
"Apostle Stephen the Protomartyr"
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saint_Stephen