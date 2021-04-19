During Mass: FSSP Priest Incenses His Mobile Phone

On Good Shepherd Sunday, during a pilgrimage to St. Nicholas of Flüe in Flüeli-Ranft, Switzerland, a priest of the Fraternity of St. Peter (FSSP) read the Gospel in German from a mobile phone during the Old Mass.Apparently, he did not want to comply with the liturgical order, which requires the Gospel to be read in Latin. A German lectionary was - oddly enough - not available in the Novus Ordo Church.To add the finishing touch to the spectacle, the priest went on incensing his smartphone before the astonished audience after he had sung the Gospel.The solution: He could simply have presided over a German Novus Ordo service, then he would not have needed a mobile phone, and his faithful would have "understood" not only the Gospel, but the whole Mass.