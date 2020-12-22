EWTN News Nightly | Tuesday, December 22, 2020 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Donald Trump tweeted today that “Distribution of both vaccines is going very smoothly” and that “record … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Donald Trump tweeted today that “Distribution of both vaccines is going very smoothly” and that “record numbers” of people are being vaccinated against the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence energized young, conservative students during a speech in Florida today. Health officials have discovered a new strain of the coronavirus that seems to have originated in the UK. However, the CEO of BioNTech says he's confident that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will work on the new COVID variant, but they are still testing. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn had the opportunity to sit down one-on-one with Cardinal George Pell, after his return to Rome. EWTN Pro-Life Weekly host and managing editor, Catherine Hadro, spoke with Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, the chairman of the USCCB's Pro-life Activities Committee, to address many of the ethical questions on the minds of the faithful regarding the COVID-19 vaccines. Hadro joins to discuss what prompted the special report. Finally, Jem Sullivan, author of "The Beauty of Faith," joins to discuss Giorgione's The Adoration of the Shepherds, a painting depicting a Christmas scene, from the National Gallery of Art. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: EWTN News Nightly | Tuesday, December 22, 2020On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Donald Trump tweeted today that “Distribution of both vaccines is going very smoothly” and that “record numbers” of people are being vaccinated against the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence energized young, conservative students during a speech in Florida today. Health officials have discovered a new strain of the coronavirus that seems to have originated in the UK. However, the CEO of BioNTech says he's confident that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will work on the new COVID variant, but they are still testing. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn had the opportunity to sit down one-on-one with Cardinal George Pell, after his return to Rome. EWTN Pro-Life Weekly host and managing editor, Catherine Hadro, spoke with Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, the chairman of the USCCB's Pro-life Activities Committee, to address many of the ethical questions on the minds of the faithful regarding the COVID-19 vaccines. Hadro joins to discuss what prompted the special report. Finally, Jem Sullivan, author of "The Beauty of Faith," joins to discuss Giorgione's The Adoration of the Shepherds, a painting depicting a Christmas scene, from the National Gallery of Art. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly