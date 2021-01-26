Excellent speech on the US Senate floor by Rand Paul. "This impeachment is nothing more than a partisan exercise designed to further divide the country. Democrats claim to want to unify the country, … More

Excellent speech on the US Senate floor by Rand Paul. "This impeachment is nothing more than a partisan exercise designed to further divide the country. Democrats claim to want to unify the country, but impeaching a former president, a private citizen, is the antithesis of unity."