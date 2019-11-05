Leftwing Toleranz: Cardinal Müller Disinvited from German Church

Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller and Princess Gloria von Thurn und Taxis have been disinvited by the St Elisabeth Parish in Bochum, Germany.
The two wanted to hold a November 6 evening conversation in the parish-church. The topic: "Present Challenges of the Church." Entrance fee: 15 Euro.
The parish belongs to Essen diocese, which is being ruined by Bishop Franz-Josef Overbeck.
The parish priest approved the event. The parish announced it with a press release.
Then, according to Waz.de, the church council and the parish council began their intrigues using as a pretext the entrance fee which [allegedly] could only be charged for musical performances.
According to Waz.de, the real target of the criticism was Cardinal Müller and his Catholic beliefs. There were even attempts to organise a "vigil" against him. The Bochum Council of Catholics considered supporting it.
Finally the parish disinvited the Cardinal. The discussion will therefore take place in the "Alte Lohnhalle," an event center in Bochum/Wattenscheid.
The 1987 document "De Concentibus in Ecclesiis" ("On Concerts in Churches") of the Liturgy Congregation prohibits entrance fees for church concerts while not even considering using churches as discussion halls. Gloria von Thurn und Taxis has assets of 1.2 billion euros.
Picture: Gerhard Ludwig Müller, © Mazur, CC BY-SA, #newsAsetrohcqq
