Clicks58
Social distancing.
Better 6 trillion miles...
Why SpaceX And Amazon Are Launching 42,000+ Satellites for the 5G
IT' S SUCH A GREAT EVIL, NEVER SEEN BEFORE, THAT SURPRISES EVEN DEMONS: Fatima Garabandal
5G DAMAGES REASONING, ATTACKS NERVOUS SYSTEM, GENERATES VIOLENCE, dementia, eliminates oxygen from cells, asphyxiates...
IT' S SUCH A GREAT EVIL, NEVER SEEN BEFORE, THAT SURPRISES EVEN DEMONS: Fatima Garabandal
5G DAMAGES REASONING, ATTACKS NERVOUS SYSTEM, GENERATES VIOLENCE, dementia, eliminates oxygen from cells, asphyxiates...
The social distancing I agree with.