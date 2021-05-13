Luminous Mysteries - Rosary with Sacred Art - Music: Debussy. Meditate on the luminous mysteries of the rosary with sacred art and music from Debussy. Note on ads: We have no intention of ever moneti… More





Meditate on the luminous mysteries of the rosary with sacred art and music from Debussy.



Note on ads: We have no intention of ever monetizing this channel, and we use creative commons/public domain audio to avoid automatic ads on behalf of copyright holders. However, YouTube's new Terms of Service (as of Nov. 18, 2020) allow for showing ads even for videos that are not monetized and do not use copyrighted material, so you may see ads before our videos.



This video can be viewed without ads and downloaded here:



Music



Rêverie: David Hernando Vitores (Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0,

La Fille aux Cheveux de Lin: Patrizia Prati (Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0,

Arabesque No. 1: Patrizia Prati (Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0,

Clair de Lune: Brent Hugh (archive.org, CC BY-SA 2.5,



CC BY-SA 4.0: creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/

CC BY-SA 2.5: creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/

changes made: endings trimmed, volume levels adjusted



This video is released under CC BY-SA 4.0.



Images



The Marriage Feast at Cana by Murillo: DeFacto (Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0)

changes made: cropped, resolution reduced

Transfiguration by Raphael: Alvesgaspar (Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0)

changes made: cropped



All other images are in the public domain in the United States and were sourced from Wikimedia Commons, the Cleveland Museum of Art, the J. Paul Getty Museum, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.



Works shown:

Caravaggio (Contarelli Chapel)

Raphael (Apostolic Palace, Vatican City)

Murillo (Prado)

Bouguereau

Sassoferrato (National Gallery, London)

Dolci (Rhode Island School of Design Mus.)



Baptism:

Markó

Veronese (Getty Mus.)

workshop of Tintoretto (Cleveland Mus. of Art)

Murillo (Gemäldegalerie)

Studio of Jan Brueghel the Elder and Attributed to Hans Rottenhammer I

Reni (KHM, Vienna)

Rubens (Royal MFA, Antwerp)

Trevisani (Leeds Art Gallery)

Coypel (LACMA)

Ricci (Met)

da Vinci (Uffizi)

Saraceni (Met)

Michelangelo (Sistine Chapel)



Wedding at Cana:

Veronese (Louvre)

Bloch (Frederiksborg Castle)

von Carolsfeld (Hamburger Kunsthalle)

Crespi (Art Inst. of Chicago)

Murillo (Barber Inst. of Fine Arts); Released under CC BY-SA 4.0 by DeFacto (

Garofalo (Hermitage)

Damaskinos (Museo Correr)

Francken the Younger (Nationalmuseum, Stockholm)

Panini (Speed Art Mus.)

Gandolfi (Walters Art Mus.)

Steen (Norton Simon Mus.)

Titian (Prado)

Michelangelo (Sistine Chapel)



Proclamation:

Bloch (Frederiksborg Castle)

Veronese (KHM, Vienna)

Lanfranco (National Gallery of Ireland)

Hofmann (Riverside Church, NY)

Murillo (National Gallery, London)

Olrik (Sankt Mathæus Kirke, Copenhagen)

Polenov (Russian Mus.)

P. de Champaigne (Montreal Mus. of Fine Arts)

Siemiradzki

I. Makarov

Caravaggio (Contarelli Chapel)

Rubens (Ducal Palace, Mantua)

Michelangelo (Sistine Chapel)



Transfiguration:

Bellini (Mus. di Capodimonte)

Perugino (Collegio del Cambio)

Theophanes the Greek (Tretyakov)

Raphael (Pinacoteca Vaticana); Released under CC BY-SA 4.0 by Alvesgaspar (

Titian (San Salvador, Venice)

Bloch (Frederiksborg Castle)

Zuccarelli

Rubens (Mus. of Fine Arts of Nancy)

Carracci (National Art Gallery of Bologna)

Duccio (National Gallery, London)

van Herp

Rublev (Tretyakov)

Michelangelo (Sistine Chapel)



Institution:

P. de Champaigne (Mus. of Fine Arts of Lyon)

Rubens (Pinacoteca di Brera, Milan)

Ricci (MFA, Houston)

Bloch (Frederiksborg Castle)

da Vinci (Santa Maria delle Grazie)

Crespi (Pinacoteca di Brera, Milan)

Rosselli (Sistine Chapel)

Tintoretto (Église Saint-François-Xavier de Paris)

Masip (Prado)

Titian (National Gallery of Ireland)

Stom (Thyssen-Bornemisza Mus.)

Dürer (KHM, Vienna)

Michelangelo (Sistine Chapel)



Closing:

Bouguereau (Petit Palais, Paris)

Murillo (Prado)

