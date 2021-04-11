Texas, Pro-Life Senator on Bill Passed Banning Chemical Abortion Drugs The Texas Senate passed a wave of pro-life bills this Holy Week – we speak with Texas State Senator Eddie Lucio, Jr., a Catholic… More





The Texas Senate passed a wave of pro-life bills this Holy Week – we speak with Texas State Senator Eddie Lucio, Jr., a Catholic and pro-life Democrat, about his bill to guard against the expansion of chemical abortion drugs. We also hear from Jessica Colón, the Women Speak Out PAC Texas State Director, about how these six pro-life bills in Texas can have national repercussions. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: Texas, Pro-Life Senator on Bill Passed Banning Chemical Abortion DrugsThe Texas Senate passed a wave of pro-life bills this Holy Week – we speak with Texas State Senator Eddie Lucio, Jr., a Catholic and pro-life Democrat, about his bill to guard against the expansion of chemical abortion drugs. We also hear from Jessica Colón, the Women Speak Out PAC Texas State Director, about how these six pro-life bills in Texas can have national repercussions. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.