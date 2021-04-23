OLVCommunity April 23- Blessed Maria Gabriella Sagheddu, Italian Nun, belonged to the Trappist Order. Maria Gabriella Sagheddu, pray for usOLVCommunity

Maria Sagheddu (17 March 1914 – 23 April 1939), also known by her religious name Maria Gabriella, was an Italian Roman Catholic nun and a professed member from the Trappists. Sagheddu had an intense spiritual devotion to ecumenism – something for which she had offered her life – since she desired that all would become one in Jesus Christ. Her childhood saw her noted as stubborn and obstinate though her increased activeness in teaching catechism and joining Azione Cattolica saw those qualities melt and become gentleness and careful attentiveness.



Sagheddu was beatified in Rome in 1983.