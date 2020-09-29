E-raamat: "The Time of God's Presence"

The free eBook “The Time of God’s Presence” can help us make good use of the riches of the liturgy throughout the upcoming year that starts on the first Sunday of Advent.

E-RAAMATUD

iTunes iBooks

Google Play Books

ePub

Mobi

PDF

03.01.2017“History is not a mere succession of centuries, years or days, but the time span of a presence that gives full meaning and opens it to sound hope.” These words of Pope Benedict XVI, which have inspired the title of this book, describe the essence of the liturgical year, which is a celebration of the mystery of Christ within time.This book, which brings together different texts which have been published on the Opus Dei website, invites the reader to live through those mysteries of the liturgical calendar, which revolve around the Paschal Mystery, heart of the life of Christ and of the history of the world. The reader can therefore deepen in the different tonalities which the prayer of the Church acquires as the year progresses; one can discover that the liturgy is, in the words of Pope Francis, “God’s time and space” and that He invites us to “put ourselves there in God’s time, in God’s space, without looking at our watches. The liturgy is precisely entering into the mystery of God; bringing ourselves to the mystery and being present in the mystery.”