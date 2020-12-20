O Clavis David "O Key of David and sceptre of the House of Israel; you open and no one can shut; you shut and no one can open: Come and lead the prisoners from the prison house, those who dwell in … More

O Clavis David



"O Key of David and sceptre of the House of Israel; you open and no one can shut; you shut and no one can open: Come and lead the prisoners from the prison house, those who dwell in darkness and the shadow of death." – Magnificat antiphon for 20 December. Detail from the fresco of the 'Allegory of the Active and Triumphant Church and of the Dominican Order' by Andrea da Firenze. It is in the former Chapter House (aka the Spanish Chapel) of the Dominican convent of Santa Maria Novella in Florence.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr