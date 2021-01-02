Strongest Snow Storm Hit the American State of Texas. A rare central and west Texas snowstorm dropped as much as a foot of snow across parts of the Lone Star State on New Year's Eve. While a cold … More





A rare central and west Texas snowstorm dropped as much as a foot of snow across parts of the Lone Star State on New Year's Eve.

While a cold rain is mainly the story for Austin, San Antonio and Dallas (and even a fair bit of severe weather and flooding) on this New Year's Eve, some parts of Texas woke up to as much as 11.5 inches of snow on Thursday morning.

A relatively rare setup is leading to the higher snowfall amounts, with an area of low pressure traveling up from northern Mexico drawing in enough cold air on the system's backside to change rain over to ice and snow.

The heaviest snow fell across the higher elevations of southwestern Texas.



