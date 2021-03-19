This documentary is one of the projects of the Portuguese-American Oral History subject at Fresno State’s Portuguese Beyond Borders Institute (PBBI), which intends to recollect the history of … More

This documentary is one of the projects of the Portuguese-American Oral History subject at Fresno State’s Portuguese Beyond Borders Institute (PBBI), which intends to recollect the history of Portuguese immigration to California, especially in the Central Valley, and the importance of the Azorean diaspora for its development.