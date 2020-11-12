Catholic Martyrs of China

It is a historical fact that everywhere the Gospel is preached, there would be people who oppose it and Christians often suffer persecution and death for being followers of Christ. Asia is no exception to this phenomenon and the Church has in fact, encountered its greatest opposition and most violent persecutions in these lands.
In 1900 A.D., the Church in China lived an intense passion. Innumerable Christians suffered and more than 30,000 Christians were martyred. Among them were 7 young FMM sisters (Franciscan Missionaries of Mary) who came from diverse cultures and backgrounds.
Their names are:
Marie Hermine - French - 34 years old
Marie Amandine - Belgian - 28 years old
Maria Chiara - Italian - 28 year old
Marie de Ste Nathalie - French - 36 years old
Marie Adolphine - Dutch - 34 years old
Marie de St Just - French - 34 years old
Maria della Pace - Italian - 25 years old
These seven sisters were sent to China in response to a request made by Monsignor Francisco Fagolla, co-adjutor bishop of Shanxi in China to run a small hospital for the sick; implement a more valid educational programme in the orphanage for hundreds of children, educate and empower women in matters concerning the home, hygiene, nutrition, dignified labour and of course, catechesis, prayer and singing. They would have to learn the Chinese language and also the customs of the new people to communicate normally with them.
In an era marked by colonisation, the missionaries went to the people with no desires of domination or power. They went to serve the poorest and weakest members, and to tell them without words that the true God loved them immensely.
The seven FMM left Marseilles, France on March 12, 1899. When they arrived at Taiyuan-fu on May 4 they found an orphanage with about two hundred little girls and a group of consecrated lay women. From the day of their arrival, they started to work in a dispensary, while awaiting the construction of a hospital, a real need for the region.
Barely a year after their arrival, the wave of violence that had been sweeping over China drew closer to the mission. The causes were numerous, complex and sometimes contradictory. The violence was manifested in various ways, but it was particularly directed against Christian communities and missionaries. Even in Shanxi, a peaceful and isolated region, Christians no longer felt secure since the arrival of the new Governor.
Threats became numerous. The bishops tried in different ways to approach the Governor in order to persuade him to spare the Christian communities from so much suffering. It was all to no avail and acts of violence were multiplied in the region.
On June 27, 1900, the situation became extremely tense. The bishops, fearing for the religious sisters, asked them to put on Chinese clothes and try to save themselves. Marie Hermine responded for all, “For the love of God, do not prevent us from dying with you. If our courage is weak, believe me that God who sends the test will give us the strength to meet it bravely. We fear neither death nor torments. We came here to exercise charity and to shed our blood for the love of Jesus Christ if need be.”
On June 29, the Governor ordered the transfer of the orphans and the consecrated lay Chinese to a pagoda. On July 5, the bishops, religious, seminarians, sisters and lay persons who had remained at the Mission, were brought during the night to a mandarin’s house. They knew that death was near and while awaiting it they remained in peace. Had they not lived their whole life with the desire of transforming it into gift? The Eucharist, celebrated daily up to the last day, united them to Christ, who first gave Himself for the life of the world.
On July 9, an armed band headed by the Governor himself, rushed into the mandarin’s house and killed all the prisoners. The last to fall were the FMM. They embraced for the last time, intoning a song of praise, the Te Deum, while presenting their heads to the soldiers.
When word finally reached Rome, Mary of the Passion gathered the community and gave them the news, “The house of Taiyuan has been destroyed. Marie Hermine and all our Sisters have been assassinated. They are my seven sorrows and my seven joys. Now I can say we have seven true Franciscan Missionaries of Mary!” and with a serene voice she intoned the “Te Deum Laudamus”, the same hymn that the Sisters had sung going to martyrdom.
The seven martyrs were beatified on November 24, 1946 by Pope Pius XII and were canonized on October 1, 2000 by Pope John Paul II.
Holy Martyrs of China, pray for us and for the conversion of Asia!
Source: fmm-mysg.org/…TGwHFSBNVntQLVt3IsolfFt1eLYxFg
