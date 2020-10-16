Shocking Halloween costume Drag queen Blair Back has fake abortion at bar.

Subscribe .Warning graphic content . Shocking moment Italian/Scottish drag queen has fake abortion at bar IN THE UNITED STATES . Blair Back ON FACEBOOK @Blair_Back instagram Blair back said on … More

Subscribe .Warning graphic content . Shocking moment Italian/Scottish drag queen has fake abortion at bar IN THE UNITED STATES . Blair Back ON FACEBOOK @Blair_Back instagram Blair back said on facebook "PLEASE READ!! This is just a performance from a CANNIBAL THEMED DRAG SHOW! That is it! Stop over thinking about it!!!! . . I have a heart I swear I do... just not baby when it comes to you- Kesha . . (No babies were harmed in this video. The baby is made of PLASTIC!!! I’m wearing a pregnant belly costume I got online!!! The blood is fake!!! And the organs r fake as well!!!!!)