Cardinal Sarah Cancels Talk, Calls Present Situation "Abject"

Because of the current saga surrounding the famous Ratzinger/Sarah book on celibacy, Cardinal Robert Sarah received “thousands of messages.”
“They touch me,” Sarah confessed on Twitter (January 24). Nevertheless, he decided to cancel a talk to which Créteil Bishop Michel Santier, France, had invited him.
Sarah's explanation, "The abject and deleterious situation of the last days invites to stay calm and silent."
Sarah is starting to smell the criminal rats who keep the real pope Benedict under house arrest.
Sarah is starting to smell the criminal rats who keep the real pope Benedict under house arrest.
THE REAL REASON BEHIND THE COMMOTION ABOUT THE RECENT BOOK IS THUG BERGOLIOS FEAR OF EXPOSURE.
THE REAL REASON BEHIND THE COMMOTION ABOUT THE RECENT BOOK IS THUG BERGOLIOS FEAR OF EXPOSURE.