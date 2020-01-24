Cardinal Sarah Cancels Talk, Calls Present Situation "Abject"

Sarah is starting to smell the criminal rats who keep the real pope Benedict under house arrest.

The connections between the Italian Mafia and the organisation Communion and Liberation [CL]are being revealed.

MEMBERS OF CL are part of the team keeping Benedict XVI WHO NO DOUBT FEARS GREATLY FOR HIS LIFE.



THE REAL REASON BEHIND THE COMMOTION ABOUT THE RECENT BOOK IS THUG BERGOLIO… More

Sarah is starting to smell the criminal rats who keep the real pope Benedict under house arrest.

The connections between the Italian Mafia and the organisation Communion and Liberation [CL]are being revealed.

MEMBERS OF CL are part of the team keeping Benedict XVI WHO NO DOUBT FEARS GREATLY FOR HIS LIFE.



THE REAL REASON BEHIND THE COMMOTION ABOUT THE RECENT BOOK IS THUG BERGOLIOS FEAR OF EXPOSUR E.