French doctor Jerome Lejeune moves closer to Catholic sainthood dailynews Pope Francis has recognised the 'heroic virtues' of the 'venerable' Professor Jerome Lejeune, who died in 1994 aged 67. More

French doctor Jerome Lejeune moves closer to Catholic sainthood dailynews



Pope Francis has recognised the 'heroic virtues' of the 'venerable' Professor Jerome Lejeune, who died in 1994 aged 67.