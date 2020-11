All Saints' DayToday is the feast of All Saints ... All Saints!All Saints' Day is the feast of all thosewho have let themselves be loved by God so much,that they have allowed Him to take possessionof their hearts so that, being well connected to Jesus,the Lord can leave His imprint of Lovein all the charitable gestures and words they gave to others.If we're all called to holiness, then I can tell you…“Happy All Saints Day! "