April 17 The Gospel breski1 Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 6,16-21. When it was evening, the disciples of Jesus went down to the sea, embarked in a boat, and went across the sea … More

April 17 The Gospel

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 6,16-21.

When it was evening, the disciples of Jesus went down to the sea,

embarked in a boat, and went across the sea to Capernaum. It had already grown dark, and Jesus had not yet come to them.

The sea was stirred up because a strong wind was blowing.

When they had rowed about three or four miles, they saw Jesus walking on the sea and coming near the boat, and they began to be afraid.

But he said to them, "It is I. Do not be afraid."

They wanted to take him into the boat, but the boat immediately arrived at the shore to which they were heading.

Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB

Saint Teresa Benedicta of the Cross [Edith Stein] (1891-1942)

Carmelite, martyr, co-patron of Europe

Poem "Psalm 46:1", 28/04/1936 ; paraphrase of Psalm 45[46] (trans. ©Susanne Batzdorff, 1990)

"The boat immediately arrived at the shore to which they were heading"

Whenever storms are roaring,

You Lord, are our support.

We praise You, God, imploring,

You guide us safe to port.

Safe, secure we stand,

Trusting hold Your hand,

Though the mountains quake

Mighty oceans break.

When swelling waters frighten

When solid mountains sway,

Joy comes our life to lighten.

Our thanks to You we say.

In Your city dwell,

Keep her safe and well.

A mighty river shelters

God's lofty citadel.

The nations rage in frenzy,

The splendor of the proud

Falls when God speaks with mighty voice

No thunder is so loud.

God is with us here.

Lord of hosts, You're near,

Our light and our salvation.

Therefore we have no fear.



Come here, that you may see them,

The wonders of His might

Discord must surely vanish

Where He brings peace and light.

Spear and mighty shield

To His light must yield

The Lord God indeed

Rescues all in need.

breski1