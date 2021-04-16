April 17 The Gospel breski1

Clicks2
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 6,16-21.
When it was evening, the disciples of Jesus went down to the sea,
embarked in a boat, and went across the sea to Capernaum. It had already grown dark, and Jesus had not yet come to them.
The sea was stirred up because a strong wind was blowing.
When they had rowed about three or four miles, they saw Jesus walking on the sea and coming near the boat, and they began to be afraid.
But he said to them, "It is I. Do not be afraid."
They wanted to take him into the boat, but the boat immediately arrived at the shore to which they were heading.
Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB
Saint Teresa Benedicta of the Cross [Edith Stein] (1891-1942)
Carmelite, martyr, co-patron of Europe
Poem "Psalm 46:1", 28/04/1936 ; paraphrase of Psalm 45[46] (trans. ©Susanne Batzdorff, 1990)
"The boat immediately arrived at the shore to which they were heading"
Whenever storms are roaring,
You Lord, are our support.
We praise You, God, imploring,
You guide us safe to port.
Safe, secure we stand,
Trusting hold Your hand,
Though the mountains quake
Mighty oceans break.
When swelling waters frighten
When solid mountains sway,
Joy comes our life to lighten.
Our thanks to You we say.
In Your city dwell,
Keep her safe and well.
A mighty river shelters
God's lofty citadel.
The nations rage in frenzy,
The splendor of the proud
Falls when God speaks with mighty voice
No thunder is so loud.
God is with us here.
Lord of hosts, You're near,
Our light and our salvation.
Therefore we have no fear.
Come here, that you may see them,
The wonders of His might
Discord must surely vanish
Where He brings peace and light.
Spear and mighty shield
To His light must yield
The Lord God indeed
Rescues all in need.
