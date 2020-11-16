Democratic Candidates Fight to Win Georgia Votes and to Ultimately Take the Senate Majority Democratic candidates for the senate in the state of Georgia are working hard to win over Georgia voters. … More





Democratic candidates for the senate in the state of Georgia are working hard to win over Georgia voters. Candidates, Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock are teaming up to appeal to voters. They say they are in a very strong position to win these races for the Democratic party. However, since 2005 Georgia voters have sent Republicans to the Senate, so they know it will not be an easy race. Both sides are working to stay in the mind of voters so they go to the polls on January 5th. Capitol Hill Correspondent Erik Rosales reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Democratic Candidates Fight to Win Georgia Votes and to Ultimately Take the Senate MajorityDemocratic candidates for the senate in the state of Georgia are working hard to win over Georgia voters. Candidates, Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock are teaming up to appeal to voters. They say they are in a very strong position to win these races for the Democratic party. However, since 2005 Georgia voters have sent Republicans to the Senate, so they know it will not be an easy race. Both sides are working to stay in the mind of voters so they go to the polls on January 5th. Capitol Hill Correspondent Erik Rosales reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly