C-Fam: UN Prepares Persecution of Homosex Critics

The UN "rights" office is collecting names of anyone opposing the homosex agenda in a most general way, reports C-fam.org (February 13).Last month, the office asked homosex ideology groups for the names of the “main actors” engaged in favour of marriage and the family.It collects examples of “public expressions or statements by political and/or religious leaders” who challenge homosex privileges.C-fam.org predicts that pro-family politicians, religious leaders, and organisations from around the world will likely be put on a UN blacklist in order to be persecuted later.