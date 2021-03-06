New Religion? Francis Has The Same "Father In Faith" As the Moslems

“Anyone with the courage to look at the stars, anyone who believes in God, has no enemies to fight,” Francis, the poet, hallucinated at a inter-religious meeting on the plains of Ur, Iraq (March 6).
Francis adds that people “of different religions” find themselves "at home” in Ur which is a pagan place left by Abraham in order to follow the Triune God. Then, Francis came up with an alleged "dream of God" that all people of different religions "look up to the same heaven."
Francis constantly talked about Abraham as "our common father in faith" who brings together "in unity" religions Christianity, Judaism and Islam [which contradict each other in crucial points]. The meeting ended with a superficial, rhythmic hymn.
