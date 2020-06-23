Masses return in England on July 4

Churches and places of worship can reopen in England for Masses and services including weddings with a maximum of 30 people, from 4th July.Prime Minister Boris Johnson said speaking at the House of Commons on Tuesday:“I know many have mourned the closure of places of worship, and this year Easter, Passover and Eid all occurred during the lockdown. So I’m delighted that places of worship will be able to reopen for prayer and services, including weddings with a maximum of 30 people, all subject to social distancing.”