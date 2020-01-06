Music Director Of Chicago Archdiocese Resigns Due To Pope Francis Et Al

Reader of Regina Magazine wrote yesterday: "Just resigned my position as music director in the Archdiocese of Chicago.



The shepherds are selling out and the sheep are being lied to. There are some very good Priests, Bishops and Cardinals but are far outweighed by incompetent, lying, deceitful Priests, Bishops, Cardinals and, God forgive me, this Pope.



I can't watch this happen to the people who love the Catholic church. I've been present when some priests and bishop have straight up lied to the congregation present.



They're driving hordes of people out of the church to preserve their lifestyles and are ignorant to what the people really need and want. And this includes lay employees whom they have little or no regard for.



Most full timers that I know who are heads of household usually have to have a second full time job to make ends meet."