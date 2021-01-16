Republican Senators Want Planned Parenthood to Pay Back PPP Loans | EWTN News Nightly 31 Republican Senators are joining together and calling on the Small Business Administration to require Planned… More





31 Republican Senators are joining together and calling on the Small Business Administration to require Planned Parenthood affiliates to return funds they took as part of the COVID relief's 'Paycheck Protection Program'. They say those smaller abortion providers all fall under Planned Parenthood's national umbrella, and they do not qualify for COVID relief dollars. Republican Senator Ben Sasse joined 30 of his GOP colleagues in a letter to the head of the Small Business Administration. They want to stop Planned Parenthood's "naked attempts to defraud the United States government..." Majority Leader Mitch McConnell condemned Planned Parenthood for accessing the cash. All while House Democrats accused Republicans of attempting "a coordinated effort to use the coronavirus pandemic to attack Planned Parenthood... on ideological grounds." Correspondent Mark Irons reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Republican Senators Want Planned Parenthood to Pay Back PPP Loans | EWTN News Nightly31 Republican Senators are joining together and calling on the Small Business Administration to require Planned Parenthood affiliates to return funds they took as part of the COVID relief's 'Paycheck Protection Program'. They say those smaller abortion providers all fall under Planned Parenthood's national umbrella, and they do not qualify for COVID relief dollars. Republican Senator Ben Sasse joined 30 of his GOP colleagues in a letter to the head of the Small Business Administration. They want to stop Planned Parenthood's "naked attempts to defraud the United States government..." Majority Leader Mitch McConnell condemned Planned Parenthood for accessing the cash. All while House Democrats accused Republicans of attempting "a coordinated effort to use the coronavirus pandemic to attack Planned Parenthood... on ideological grounds." Correspondent Mark Irons reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly