Pope St. Clement I: The Forgotten Pontiff remembered in Crimea | EWTN Vaticano Special

This Week on EWTN Vaticano for September 6, 2020. Little is known about the first Pontiffs. In this special Episode, we discover the life of the Saint and Martyr, Pope Clement I, his life in Rome, his legacy and martyrdom in Crimea. Pope St. Clement is the third successor of Peter after Linus and Cletus. We travel to Crimea to look for clues scattered throughout archaeological sites and early Christian writings to help us to reconstruct the life of this somewhat forgotten Pontiff.