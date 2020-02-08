Clicks105
Traditional Latin Mass: 10% More Than Last Year

At the end of 2019, the Old Mass was celebrated regularly in 88 countries according to PaixLiturgique.fr.

This is nine countries more than a year ago: Bosnia, Burkina-Faso, United Arab Emirates, Georgia, Jersey, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia and Vietnam. One country disappeared from the list: Ivory Coast.

Among the big Catholic countries where the Old Mass is still absent, PaixLiturgique.fr lists Venezuela and Congo.

