Traditional Latin Mass: 10% More Than Last Year

At the end of 2019, the Old Mass was celebrated regularly in 88 countries according to PaixLiturgique.fr.This is nine countries more than a year ago: Bosnia, Burkina-Faso, United Arab Emirates, Georgia, Jersey, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia and Vietnam. One country disappeared from the list: Ivory Coast.Among the big Catholic countries where the Old Mass is still absent, PaixLiturgique.fr lists Venezuela and Congo.