Bergoglio's religious indifferentism
The Vatican recently issued another (Bergoglio) Video. As Francis speaks, the camera focuses on three types of believers: a Catholic, a Muslim and a Jew.
The video unfolds showing the three believers praying, communicating via cell phones and, then, doing social work together.
We took screenshots of the full message with the corresponding photos that you may read/see below.
Bergoglio's message is this: No matter what God we adore, we all are on the right path. We should set aside our differences, stop fighting for the Truth and pray and work together. This is what counts, this is what is essential.
Is this the authentic Catholic Faith?
We are posting a text by Pope Pius IX that says precisely the opposite. He condemns Francis' doctrine in an indisputable way. The text follows in blue:
Also perverse is the shocking theory that it makes no difference to which religion one belongs, a theory which is greatly at variance even with reason. By means of this theory, those crafty men remove all distinction between virtue and vice, truth and error, honorable and vile action.
They pretend that men can gain eternal salvation by the practice of any religion, as if there could ever be any sharing between justice and iniquity, any collaboration between light and darkness, or any agreement between Christ and Belial. (Pius IX, Encyclical Qui pluribus, November 9, 1846, Recueil des allocutions, p. 181)
Which Pope is Catholic?
Photos from the Francis' video
