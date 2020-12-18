Probably THE GREATEST NATIVITY SCENE EVERY FILMED, with Jimmy Stewart. A truly inspiring imaginary scene that depicts: "what might have been" if you supernaturally visited the manger scene in … More

Probably THE GREATEST NATIVITY SCENE EVERY FILMED, with Jimmy Stewart.



A truly inspiring imaginary scene that depicts: "what might have been" if you supernaturally visited the manger scene in Bethlehem." Circa 3 BC.

Jimmy Stewart filmed this scene in ONE TRY because the tender feelings in his expressions of love for Jesus could not be vainly repeated. "I have only one of these in me," he said. "I'm absolutely serious when I say this scene is one of the greatest honors I've ever had."

Imagine BEING THERE when Jesus/Yeshuah was born ! ... this is a truly classic and wonderful piece of acting from the heart...

btw, I do not celebrate ANY of the pagan aspects or traditions of "Christmas", but this film clip is precious...

you see: Jesus was pure & innocent DEITY from moment one: a long long LONG step down from the glories of Heaven. let this touch your heart...



NOTE: "Mr. Krueger's Christmas" (made in 1980) starring Jimmy Stewart. This is his OTHER great Christmas movie besides the very well known, "It's A Wonderful Life." This one was a TV special. It's the story of a lonely old man as could only be played by (the man who is probably) the Most Beloved Actor of All Time. This part is from the Nativity Scene Prayer he gives, as sort of a vision or visitation (the movie already has established he is prone to such things). It is EXTREMELY moving, as only Jimmy Stewart can deliver it from the heart and soul of someone projecting themselves into THE MOST IMPORTANT EVENT IN HUMAN HISTORY for the Redemption of Mankind.

Let this touch you heart.

I just want to say this: WE DON'T LOVE JESUS HALF AS MUCH AS HE DESERVES. This beautiful & inspiring clip is worth watching more than once during the Christmas Season.



"let those who have spiritual ears to hear: HEAR what the Holy Spirit and the Spirit of THE LORD Yeshuah is saying to the seven churches..."