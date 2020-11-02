To Know Him and To Know Yourself (X): How Close Jesus Is

Saint Josemaría spoke about the quid divinum , the “divine element" that we can discover around us and in everything we do. Then a new dimension opens up in which we share every corner of our life with God.

SPIRITUAL LIFE

how close Jesus is to me at every moment.

they ought always to pray and not lose heart

Lk

Jn

Mt

I am with you always, to the close of the age

Mt

If we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord; so then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord’s

Rom

1 Cor

For the right reason

for the right reason

What am I doing this for? Why am I trying to do it well?

Thank you, Lord, for counting on me. I would like to serve you with this activity, and help make your light and joy present in this world

Looking with God’s eyes

Mt

in everything God works for good with those who love him

Rom

quid divinum

The boiler and the connection

Increase our faith!

Lk

exclusively

Speak, Lord, for your servant is listening

1 Sam

O that today you would hearken to his voice! Harden not your hearts

Ps

In everything that happens to us

Jn

