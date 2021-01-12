Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa, SJ Fr. Mitch continues his new LIVE Bible Study Series on “How to Listen When God is Speaking” by looking at various reasons that make it difficult to … More

Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa, SJ



Fr. Mitch continues his new LIVE Bible Study Series on “How to Listen When God is Speaking” by looking at various reasons that make it difficult to hear God in the modern world.