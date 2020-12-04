Clicks14
Dominus Dabit Benignitatem (Balbi)
Ludovico BALBI Dominus dabit benignitatem, et terra nostra dabit fructum suum. For full video of the Mass see: youtube.com/watch?v=ddB93VPjVPM Balbi was a student of Costanzo Porta from 1565 to 1567, and from 1570 to 1578 sang at S Marco, Venice, under Zarlino]]. In 1578 he was appointed maestro di cappella of S Maria Gloriosa dei Frari, and subsequently held posts in Padua, Feltre and Treviso, returning to Venice in 1598 and spending the remainder of his life at S Maria Gloriosa.
