Innocent: Father Robson de Oliveira Acquitted

Redemptorist Father Robson de Oliveira , the rector of the Basilica of the Divine Eternal Father in Trindade, Brazil, has been cleared of accusations of “money laundering.”The prosecution had claimed that he had illegaly moved around $36 million. In a unanimous October 6 decision, a Goiás court rejected all charges against the priest. The trial lasted only forty minutes.The court recognized that the priest had not engaged in illegality practices. De Oliveria is a celebrity in Brazil who gathers big crowds.