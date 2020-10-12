Innocent: Father Robson de Oliveira Acquitted

Redemptorist Father Robson de Oliveira, the rector of the Basilica of the Divine Eternal Father in Trindade, Brazil, has been cleared of accusations of “money laundering.”
The prosecution had claimed that he had illegaly moved around $36 million. In a unanimous October 6 decision, a Goiás court rejected all charges against the priest. The trial lasted only forty minutes.
The court recognized that the priest had not engaged in illegality practices. De Oliveria is a celebrity in Brazil who gathers big crowds.
