Ratzinger Was “Spin Doctor“ Of Vatican II

The 34-year old professor Joseph Ratzinger was “the Vatican Council’s spin doctor,” his biographer Peter Seewald told CatholicWorldReport.com (January 13)."Without his contribution, the Council would never have existed in the form we know it,” Seewald believes.However, later Ratzinger realised according to Seewald “the collateral damage” he had caused, “namely a ‘fateful ambiguity of the Council in the global public, the effects of which could [allegeldy] not have been foreseen’.”Ratzinger’s contribution to Vatican II began with his November 1961 speech in Genoa, Italy, when he asked to “discard” what "impedes the witness of Faith" in the conciliar schemata in which he criticised a "lack of ecumenism and pastoral style of speech.”According to Seewald, the eleven major Council speeches of Cologne Cardinal Frings (+1978) written by Ratzinger “brought the Council Hall to a boil.”Ratzinger wrote Frings' 14 November 1962 draft which overturned the Curia's procedure for the Council, and worked as a member of various commissions.He was also behind the 21 November 1962 dismissal of the schema on the Sources of Revelation, which he called “frosty in tone, in fact, downright shocking.” For Seewald, “that was the turning point.”For him, Ratzinger defined the Council, moved it in a "forward-looking direction," and played a decisive role in shaping its results. However, these results were an unmitigated disaster.