How To Promote The Traditional Liturgy?

Well, the best way is to start with sharing the basics to re-discover devotion to the Holy Mass, which our first two blog posts here and here, have done, most of all the audio book.
Share where the Traditional Liturgy is and where to learn the authentic Catholic Teachings.
This way people will know the Faith and have no excuse on not knowing where to go and what the Church actually teaches.
Now, the next problem is, many who have been doctrinated into thinking we who want the Traditional Liturgy are super weird and go against the Church, when in fact, we want to experience what has made so many Saints when the Latin Mass was the only Liturgy of the Roman Church since the language was changed from Greek to Latin, and keep alive all the Traditions and Devotions.
But, if you have found a diamond in the rough, where your Ordinary Form Mass is celebrated where it looks, smells and sounds like a Latin Mass, I am sure, you are taking part in all these Traditional Devotions and keeping to the Ancient Practices of the Church, and possibly have both the Ordinary Form and the Traditional Latin Mass.
We, in the Diocese of Salina Kansas, are still in the spiritual desert, of bad music at Mass, many priests take great liberties with the Mass and create or do whatever they feel like it, in some parts, it is changing, and it is here where we must do what we can, push for the return of the Traditional Liturgy and all the different Liturgical Devotions, Eucharistic Adoration, Forty Hours Devotion, etc.
Those who can travel and know people, travel and speak, even with parish members and most of all with the Priest, remind him thanks to Summorum Pontificum, he does not need the Bishop's permission. He just needs to learn the Traditional Liturgy and Know some Latin, the Traditional Liturgy is very easy to learn, actually more simple than the Ordinary Form and then can do a Latin Mass on special feast days per month then work up to as Wichita is doing them, the Ordinary Form Mass and then the Latin Mass, so two Masses on Sundays. Now, if he has two or more parishes, have one parish for the Latin Mass, maybe during the evenings, so that he can make the morning rounds and not rush through Holy Mass.
But, I tell you, be prepared for packed churches, where there is a Latin Mass, Catholics will learn of it and travel hours and hundreds of miles to attend it, even some will move there and those towns where the schools and businesses have left, will be restored.
So, that is, spread devotion to the Mass again, the Authentic Catholic Teachings, travel and talk if you can, tell the priest he can freely celebrate the Latin Mass without Bishop's approval, and be ready for packed churches.
These days, the Novus Ordo promote the Traditional Liturgy by default. Catholics, especially the younger generations who are starting families, want a Mass (and a Catholic setting) that will provide a solid moral background for their family's spiritual growth.
These days, the Novus Ordo promote the Traditional Liturgy by default. Catholics, especially the younger generations who are starting families, want a Mass (and a Catholic setting) that will provide a solid moral background for their family's spiritual growth.
Deep down, everyone knows that isn't going to happen when Father John Lefty gives homilies about immigration and climate change before introducing the Rainbow LGBT Liturgical Dancers.
Novus Ordo is, happily, slowly dying out as a result of its own spiritual aridity. Confession lines are empty and the pews themselves are never at full capacity. Parking is always a breeze. Contrasted to a Latin Mass parish, it's a whole different story.
Oh if it was so easy, it would be done, but I don't mind the Ordinary Form, but it must be done properly where it shares the same style, smell, look and sound of the Traditional Latin Mass.
Take your Church back. Just say NO to the Novus ordo.
