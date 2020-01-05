How To Promote The Traditional Liturgy?

These days, the Novus Ordo promote the Traditional Liturgy by default. Catholics, especially the younger generations who are starting families, want a Mass (and a Catholic setting) that will provide a solid moral background for their family's spiritual growth.



Deep down, everyone knows that isn't going to happen when Father John Lefty gives homilies about immigration and climate change before … More

These days, the Novus Ordo promote the Traditional Liturgy by default. Catholics, especially the younger generations who are starting families, want a Mass (and a Catholic setting) that will provide a solid moral background for their family's spiritual growth.



Deep down, everyone knows that isn't going to happen when Father John Lefty gives homilies about immigration and climate change before introducing the Rainbow LGBT Liturgical Dancers.



Novus Ordo is, happily, slowly dying out as a result of its own spiritual aridity. Confession lines are empty and the pews themselves are never at full capacity. Parking is always a breeze. Contrasted to a Latin Mass parish, it's a whole different story.