Cardinal Fears German Schism - Which Is Already Here

Is Germany headed toward a schism? "I fear: Yes! And I hope: No!" - Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller told Kath.net (5 May).He states that a "German Church" doesn't exist "except in the minds of authoritarian bishops who abuse their office, power-hungry lay functionaries, and ideologically entrenched professors."Müller warns against a Christianity that abandons the truth of revelation, reduces itself to social ethics and religious sentimentalism, has only an inner-worldly legitimacy, and makes a fool of itself in front of a secular public. Such a "Christianity" shouldn't weep over its "self-produced irrelevance," he observes.For Müller the elevation of the "reality of life" - a concept often used by Francis - into a pastoral super-dogma is a Trojan horse crafted by opportunists to dupe simple-minded opponents.The cardinal objects that Christ alone knows the "realities of life”, both good and bad, of people. Christ did not respond to these realities with adaptation and "paradigm shifts".On the media induced covid hysteria, Müller notes that the world's ten richest men have seen their fortunes increase in value by $550 billion since the Corona panic began, while millions have lost their jobs. And:“Major media outlets are in their hands. They have the monopoly of interpretation over world events, and they regard the common people as toddlers to be cared for by them."