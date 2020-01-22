Clicks39
The truth is the truth even if no one believes it, and a lie is a lie even if everyone believes it. Archbishop Fulton Sheen
2 Timoteo 4:3 It is easy to find truth, though it is hard to face it, and harder still to follow it. Archbishop Fulton SheenMore
2 Timoteo 4:3 It is easy to find truth, though it is hard to face it, and harder still to follow it.
