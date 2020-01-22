Clicks39

The truth is the truth even if no one believes it, and a lie is a lie even if everyone believes it. Archbishop Fulton Sheen

la verdad prevalece
12
2 Timoteo 4:3 It is easy to find truth, though it is hard to face it, and harder still to follow it. Archbishop Fulton SheenMore
2 Timoteo 4:3 It is easy to find truth, though it is hard to face it, and harder still to follow it.
Archbishop Fulton Sheen
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Gesù è con noi and one more user like this.
Gesù è con noi likes this.
DEFENSA DE LA FE likes this.
la verdad prevalece
It is easy to find truth, though it is hard to face it, and harder still to follow it.
Archbishop Fulton Sheen
  • Report
Gesù è con noi and one more user like this.
Gesù è con noi likes this.
DEFENSA DE LA FE likes this.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up