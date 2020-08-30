Monks of Downside Leave Their Monastery

The fourteen Benedictines of Downside Abbey, South West England, will seek a new place after the abbey and their school separated in September 2019 because of financial problems.“With smaller numbers and changing circumstances, the current monastery buildings are no longer suitable,” the monks announced on August 28.The community, founded in 1606 in Douai, France, has been in Downside since 1814. The financial problems were due to compensations paid after blown-up “abuse” allegations.