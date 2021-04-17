Clicks5
Joyful Mysteries - Rosary with Sacred Art - Music: Debussy. Meditate on the joyful mysteries of the rosary with sacred art and music from Debussy. Volume II (same audio, different artwork): youtube…More
Joyful Mysteries - Rosary with Sacred Art - Music: Debussy.
Meditate on the joyful mysteries of the rosary with sacred art and music from Debussy.
Volume II (same audio, different artwork): youtube.com/watch?v=r8U7JLCOIcM
Note on ads: We have no intention of ever monetizing this channel, and we use creative commons/public domain audio to avoid automatic ads on behalf of copyright holders. However, YouTube's new Terms of Service (as of Nov. 18, 2020) allow for showing ads even for videos that are not monetized and do not use copyrighted material, so you may see ads before our videos.
This video can be viewed without ads and downloaded here: archive.org/details/joyful-rosary-sacred-art-debussy
Music:
Rêverie: David Hernando Vitores (Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0, wikimedia.org/…o_saxophone_and_piano_-_David_Hernando_Vitores.ogg )
La Fille aux Cheveux de Lin: Patrizia Prati (Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0, wikimedia.org/….La_fille_aux_cheveux_de_lin)_-_Patrizia_Prati.ogg )
Arabesque No. 1: Patrizia Prati (Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0, wikimedia.org/…_Debussy_-_Première_Arabesque_-_Patrizia_Prati.ogg )
Clair de Lune: Brent Hugh (archive.org, CC BY-SA 2.5, archive.org/details/jamendo-004307 )
CC BY-SA 4.0: creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
CC BY-SA 2.5: creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/
Changes made: endings trimmed, volume levels adjusted
This video is released under CC BY-SA 4.0.
Images:
Images are in the public domain in the United States and were sourced from Wikimedia Commons, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Princeton University Art Museum.
Works shown (Artist (Location if known)):
Botticelli (Poldi Pezzoli)
Murillo (Nationalmuseum, Stockholm)
Murillo (MFA, Houston)
Bouguereau (Forest Lawn Mus.)
Sassoferrato (Saint Louis Art Mus.)
Raphael (Apostolic Palace, Vatican City)
Annunciation:
de Champaigne (Wallace Coll.)
da Vinci (Uffizi)
Giordano (Met)
de Champaigne (Met)
Fra Angelico (Prado)
Mengs (KHM, Vienna)
de Zurbarán (PMA, Phila.)
Murillo (Prado)
Botticelli (Uffizi)
Reni (Louvre)
Bloch (Frederiksborg Castle)
Saraceni (Met)
Michelangelo (Sistine Chapel)
Visitation:
Bloch (Frederiksborg Castle)
de Champaigne (Princeton Univ. Art Mus.)
Rizi (Prado)
Ezquerra (Carmen Thyssen Mus.)
Albertinelli (Uffizi)
Ghirlandaio (Louvre)
Guercino (MBA Rouen)
Raphael (Prado)
Rembrandt (Detroit Institute of Arts)
Pontormo (Rectory of Saints Michael and Francis)
Masip (Prado)
Titian (Prado)
Michelangelo (Sistine Chapel)
Nativity:
Cole (Chrysler Mus. of Art)
C. Le Brun (Louvre)
Botticelli (National Gallery, London)
Stom (Nationalmuseum, Stockholm)
Murillo (Prado)
Ghirlandaio (Santa Trinita)
van Honthorst (Wallraf-Richartz Mus.)
Ricci (Royal Collection)
Veronese (National Gallery, London)
Reni (National Gallery, London)
Fra Angelico, Lippi (National Gallery of Art, D.C.)
Guercino
Michelangelo (Sistine Chapel)
Presentation:
Carpaccio (Gallerie dell'Accademia, Venice)
C. Le Brun (Detroit Institute of Arts)
Rembrandt (Mauritshuis)
de Vos (St. Paul's Church, Antwerp)
de Champaigne (Royal Mus. of Fine Arts of Belgium)
Guercino
de Vermont
Schut (Royal Mus. of Fine Arts Antwerp)
Fra Bartolomeo (KHM, Vienna)
Vouet (Louvre)
Rizi (Mus. of Fine Arts of A Coruña)
Wolffort (Groeningemuseum)
Michelangelo (Sistine Chapel)
Finding:
Dietrich (National Mus., Kraków)
Conegliano (National Mus., Warsaw)
Hunt (Birmingham Mus. & Art Gallery)
Borgianni (Rijksmuseum)
Bloch
Stom
Polenov (Tretyakov)
Circle of de Ribera (KHM, Vienna)
Stella (Mus. of Fine Arts of Lyon)
Veronese (Prado)
Hofmann (Hamburger Kunsthalle)
Rubens (Ducal Palace, Mantua)
Michelangelo (Sistine Chapel)
Closing:
Bouguereau (Petit Palais, Paris)
Murillo (Met)
Murillo (Nationalmuseum, Stockholm)
Meditate on the joyful mysteries of the rosary with sacred art and music from Debussy.
Volume II (same audio, different artwork): youtube.com/watch?v=r8U7JLCOIcM
Note on ads: We have no intention of ever monetizing this channel, and we use creative commons/public domain audio to avoid automatic ads on behalf of copyright holders. However, YouTube's new Terms of Service (as of Nov. 18, 2020) allow for showing ads even for videos that are not monetized and do not use copyrighted material, so you may see ads before our videos.
This video can be viewed without ads and downloaded here: archive.org/details/joyful-rosary-sacred-art-debussy
Music:
Rêverie: David Hernando Vitores (Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0, wikimedia.org/…o_saxophone_and_piano_-_David_Hernando_Vitores.ogg )
La Fille aux Cheveux de Lin: Patrizia Prati (Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0, wikimedia.org/….La_fille_aux_cheveux_de_lin)_-_Patrizia_Prati.ogg )
Arabesque No. 1: Patrizia Prati (Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0, wikimedia.org/…_Debussy_-_Première_Arabesque_-_Patrizia_Prati.ogg )
Clair de Lune: Brent Hugh (archive.org, CC BY-SA 2.5, archive.org/details/jamendo-004307 )
CC BY-SA 4.0: creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
CC BY-SA 2.5: creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/
Changes made: endings trimmed, volume levels adjusted
This video is released under CC BY-SA 4.0.
Images:
Images are in the public domain in the United States and were sourced from Wikimedia Commons, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Princeton University Art Museum.
Works shown (Artist (Location if known)):
Botticelli (Poldi Pezzoli)
Murillo (Nationalmuseum, Stockholm)
Murillo (MFA, Houston)
Bouguereau (Forest Lawn Mus.)
Sassoferrato (Saint Louis Art Mus.)
Raphael (Apostolic Palace, Vatican City)
Annunciation:
de Champaigne (Wallace Coll.)
da Vinci (Uffizi)
Giordano (Met)
de Champaigne (Met)
Fra Angelico (Prado)
Mengs (KHM, Vienna)
de Zurbarán (PMA, Phila.)
Murillo (Prado)
Botticelli (Uffizi)
Reni (Louvre)
Bloch (Frederiksborg Castle)
Saraceni (Met)
Michelangelo (Sistine Chapel)
Visitation:
Bloch (Frederiksborg Castle)
de Champaigne (Princeton Univ. Art Mus.)
Rizi (Prado)
Ezquerra (Carmen Thyssen Mus.)
Albertinelli (Uffizi)
Ghirlandaio (Louvre)
Guercino (MBA Rouen)
Raphael (Prado)
Rembrandt (Detroit Institute of Arts)
Pontormo (Rectory of Saints Michael and Francis)
Masip (Prado)
Titian (Prado)
Michelangelo (Sistine Chapel)
Nativity:
Cole (Chrysler Mus. of Art)
C. Le Brun (Louvre)
Botticelli (National Gallery, London)
Stom (Nationalmuseum, Stockholm)
Murillo (Prado)
Ghirlandaio (Santa Trinita)
van Honthorst (Wallraf-Richartz Mus.)
Ricci (Royal Collection)
Veronese (National Gallery, London)
Reni (National Gallery, London)
Fra Angelico, Lippi (National Gallery of Art, D.C.)
Guercino
Michelangelo (Sistine Chapel)
Presentation:
Carpaccio (Gallerie dell'Accademia, Venice)
C. Le Brun (Detroit Institute of Arts)
Rembrandt (Mauritshuis)
de Vos (St. Paul's Church, Antwerp)
de Champaigne (Royal Mus. of Fine Arts of Belgium)
Guercino
de Vermont
Schut (Royal Mus. of Fine Arts Antwerp)
Fra Bartolomeo (KHM, Vienna)
Vouet (Louvre)
Rizi (Mus. of Fine Arts of A Coruña)
Wolffort (Groeningemuseum)
Michelangelo (Sistine Chapel)
Finding:
Dietrich (National Mus., Kraków)
Conegliano (National Mus., Warsaw)
Hunt (Birmingham Mus. & Art Gallery)
Borgianni (Rijksmuseum)
Bloch
Stom
Polenov (Tretyakov)
Circle of de Ribera (KHM, Vienna)
Stella (Mus. of Fine Arts of Lyon)
Veronese (Prado)
Hofmann (Hamburger Kunsthalle)
Rubens (Ducal Palace, Mantua)
Michelangelo (Sistine Chapel)
Closing:
Bouguereau (Petit Palais, Paris)
Murillo (Met)
Murillo (Nationalmuseum, Stockholm)