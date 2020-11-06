Solemn Requiem for Fr. Denis Coiffet, FSSP

One of the founding members of the Priestly Fraternity of St Peter, Rev. Fr. Denis Coiffet FSSP passed away peacefully to his eternal reward July 3, 2015. in Versailles (France), surrounded by … More

One of the founding members of the Priestly Fraternity of St Peter, Rev. Fr. Denis Coiffet FSSP passed away peacefully to his eternal reward July 3, 2015. in Versailles (France), surrounded by family and accompanied by the prayers of the Church. Fr. Vianney Le Roux was at his bedside and gave him the apostolic blessing at the hour of death. Fr. Coiffet died at the end of the Litany for the Dying. Solemn Requiem celebrated by Fr John Berg, FSSP, Superior General of the FSSP at the Basilique Notre-Dame de Fribourg, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. Admin note: Please see more Masses at the YouTube channel for the Basilique. youtube.com/…annel/UCEvR2-hIMAcXT0mvIYhyjrQ