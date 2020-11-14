India Prime Minster Mourns Jesuit

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned on Twitter.com Jesuit Father Carlos González Vallés, 95, who died November 9 in Madrid.Vallés came at the age of 24 to India where he studied and taught Mathematics. He became an Indian citizen, wrote 78 books, and created his own website in 1999.Besides translating mathematical concepts into Gujarati, a language spoken by 55 Million people, Vallés also coined new terms. He received awards for his Gujarati writings. Mahatma Gandhi was Gujarati.In 1990, he retired, left India, and settled down in Madrid with his ninety-year-old mother until she died at the age of 101.