An Example of Pride for The Trads

First off, remember that Jesus is bigger than you. Once you realize that man corrupts and not Jesus, then you will understand that receiving communion by hand or on the tongue isn't about ritual, but about heart.



The Church is 2000 years old. During this time it's been filled with horrible people who received communion on the tongue. Indeed, from the 1500s to the 1960 it's safe to assume that many Catholic laymen, bishops and priests and nuns who savaged a person for not respecting Jesus under the auspices of the bread and wine committed the most heinous of crimes. One can see how they would defend their empty rituals or being salvific.



But without the love for Jesus a ritual is just a ritual. It means nothing.



Trads define themselves mostly by tongue-reception of the Host. This is wonderful. But these same trads, many of them, flat out refuse to receive Jesus if it has to be by hand.



This is pride. This is haughtiness. It's not your fault you have to receive Him by hand. It IS your fault if you would rather not have the Bread of Life at all.



Again, what's in your heart is what matters. Pride is a mortal sin.



If you're a trad and you are in a situation where by the hand is the only way to receive Jesus, do it. Say an act of contrition if this helps you, but the greater sin-by far-is refusing Jesus Christ.



We must remember that in a novus mass the sacrifice is legitimate. We may not like that. We may not like the novus ordo. But the day is coming, and we've seen a preview with this Covid mess, when we won't have the Bread of Life at all.



So, trads, get off your high horses, and cherish the fleeting freedom we still have to receive Him.