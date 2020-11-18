US elections and Episcopal Conference (EC)

Watch this video on: god-voice.wistia.com/medias/e5wlqu1mog videos.utahgunexchange.com/watch/EPY4V5PvjLWdIoO cos.tv/videos/play/23884926696592384



Download video: 454.6 MB, 24:03, 1280×720 Download video: 454.6 MB, 24:03, 1280×720

These days, there is a struggle to expose fraud in the US election. The president of the US Episcopal Conference (EC), José Gómez, at the moment when the psychological struggle culminates, publicly congratulates the globalist representative on election victory, although it has not yet been decided at all. With this gesture, he paralyzes the fighters against the globalization system. This system now promotes vaccino-chipping and reduction, i.e. genocide of the planet.



Before and after the elections in Belarus, Abp. Kondrusiewicz with the entire Episcopal Conference plotted a coup to overthrow the legitimate Government. However, this Government protects moral and Christian values against gender ideology and child stealing, as well as against globalization.



Similar suicidal gestures were made by the president of the Slovak Bishops’ Conference, Abp. Zvolensky. At a critical moment, when he was obliged to warn of the path of self-destruction, he called on believers to undergo dangerous testing, which medical experts urgently warned against. Afterwards, the Prime Minister just ordered de facto forced testing under sanctions such as dismissal from employment, a ban on entering shops, a ban on going out, etc. Thus, treacherous church leaders at the head of the EC open the door to the process of reduction, i.e. genocide, of the Church and humanity.



In the Czech Republic, Abp. Graubner, as head of the Episcopal Conference, is responsible for the pilgrimage of face-masked bishops. Shortly afterwards, the Czech Government declared a state of emergency. When a theater in Brno announced a blasphemous performance grossly offensive to our Lord Jesus Christ in 2018, people were shocked. The EC, however, was silent. Only one member of the EC opposed and filed a lawsuit. However, the EC as an organization did not support his defense of Christ.



The system of episcopal conferences is one of the poisoned fruits of Vatican II. It is a form of globalization that can be compared to the structure of the EU. Individual states have relinquished their sovereignty and politicians have abandoned their responsibility to defend the interests of their nations.



What did Card. Ratzinger say concerning episcopal conferences almost 40 years ago? (The Ratzinger Report, 1985)



Quotation : “Bishops, being ‘successors of the apostles’, are authentic teachers of the Christian doctrine who enjoy ordinary, autonomous and immediate authority in the dioceses entrusted to them.”



Commentary : Dear Bishop, are you aware of your responsibility in your diocese? Are you really a successor of the apostles, a teacher of the Christian doctrine, or are you a heretic and an apostate?



Quotation of Ratzinger : “After Vatican II, the role of the bishops is in reality restrained or actually risks being smothered by the insertion of bishops into episcopal conferences that are ever more organized… We must not forget that the episcopal conferences have no theological basis, they do not belong to the structure of the Church, as willed by Christ, that cannot be eliminated…”



Commentary : Are you aware, Dear Bishop, of the negative consequence of your insertion into episcopal conference?



Quotation of Ratzinger : “No episcopal conference, as such, has a teaching mission… It is a matter of safeguarding the very nature of the Catholic Church, which is based on an episcopal structure and not on a kind of federation of national churches. The national level is not an ecclesial dimension.”



Commentary : Dear Bishop, do you know that no episcopal conference has a teaching mission? Do you know that you have to safeguard the nature of the Catholic Church, which is based on an episcopal structure? Do you know that EC is not an ecclesial dimension?



Quotation of Ratzinger : “It must once again become clear that in each diocese there is only one shepherd and teacher of the faith in communion with the Vicar of Christ.”



Commentary : An orthodox Vicar of Christ must be rooted in the Gospel of Christ and safeguard the deposit of faith. Today, the archheretic Bergoglio is rooted in an antigospel (Gal 1:8-9) and systematically undermines the deposit of faith.



Quotation of Ratzinger : “I know bishops who privately confess that they would have decided differently than they did at a conference if they had had to decide by themselves.”



Commentary : Dear Bishop, are you among the bishops who would decide differently than they do at a conference if they had to decide by themselves?



Quotation of Ratzinger : “Accepting the group spirit, they shied away from the odium of being viewed as a ‘spoilsport’, as ‘backward’, as ‘not open’.”



Commentary : Dear Bishop, are you also exposed to the group spirit of the EC and are you afraid of being viewed as a ‘spoilsport’, as ‘backward’, as ‘not open’?



Quotation of Ratzinger : “This way, however, entails the risk of losing the ‘scandal’ and the ‘folly’ of the Gospel, that ‘salt’ and that ‘leaven’ that today are more indispensable than ever in the face of the gravity of the crisis.”



Commentary : Dear Bishop, you know very well that the “scandal” and the “folly” of the Gospel no longer have a place in episcopal conferences. Also, the salt and the leaven have long since disappeared. How will you be able to stand without them in the face of the gravity of the current crisis? Today we can say that we are entering an apocalyptic age marked by the rule of the beast and chipping. Do you believe the spirit that reigns in the episcopal conference and gives the impression that everything is in order and that no repentance is needed? If you believe it, you are in deep self-deception and spiritual blindness.



The Apostle Paul exhorts you: “I urge you before God and before Christ Jesus, who will judge the living and the dead, (I urge you): Preach the Word… in season and out of season… For the time is coming when people will not endure sound teaching.” (2Tim 4:1-5)



Commentary : Do you preach the Word of God in season and out of season? Are you silent on or do you even preach Bergoglio’s heresies which lead to apostasy and to hell? Are you aware that you will soon stand before Jesus who will judge you?



Quotation of Ratzinger : “The task of bishops rather is to incorporate the voice of the simple faith with its simple and fundamental intuition that precedes theological science. Faith, indeed, is threatened with destruction every time science sets itself up as an absolute.”



Commentary : Are you aware that historical-critical “science” – method – is based on atheistic philosophy? With its theological pride, it has questioned everything supernatural in the Bible and denies its divine inspiration. This theological pseudoscience has indeed set itself up as an absolute, and not only is faith threatened with destruction but its destruction is now being accomplished!



Does the Episcopal Conference deal with fundamental problems today?



1) Has the EC addressed the question of whether Bergoglio is a heretic or not?



2) Has the EC addressed the question that saying his name in the Mass brings a spiritual curse?



3) Has the EC addressed the question of whether Bergoglio’s promotion of homosexuality is compatible with God’s Word and the Apostolic and Church Tradition, or contrary to them?



The Episcopal Conference does not address such fundamental issues. The conferences eliminate the responsibility of each bishop in his diocese. That is why they should be dissolved, because their fruits cause harm to the Church. They allow no opposition. They are somewhat of a dictatorship of a few individuals. They promote the spirit of the world and tolerate heresies.



Let us ask: What would happen if a bishop ordered the priests in his diocese to stop saying the name of the archheretic Bergoglio in the Mass? Based on the teachings of the faith and on his conscience, he would change the wording in the Mass: “in union with Peter the first Pope and all true Catholic Popes…”



In all likelihood, he would very quickly be removed from the office of bishop and forced into early retirement. However, there is a question: Can a bishop obey the command of a heretic who is under God’s multiple anathema according to Gal 1:8-9? In accordance with the Dogmatic Bull of Pope Paul IV, he is not obliged to and even must not obey a heretic! A brave bishop could refuse early retirement and stay in office. What if more bishops joined him? What would happen? The process of spiritual awakening of the Church would start!



Bergoglio destroys the Church, takes risks, abolishes God’s commandments, and illegally occupies and destroys the highest office in the Church. He is not afraid to go against God and against the Church. And you, who are to stand up for Christ and the Church, are afraid?



What is the second option? If you as a bishop offer no resistance and go into retirement, at least stay in a private house in your diocese. One can expect that Bergoglio will appoint a heretic or a homosexual in your place. However, you continue to be a bishop, true Catholic priests can visit you, and you can encourage them in faithfulness to Christ, give them wise counsel and pray with them for their personal problems. You will thus break the curse hanging over the apostate structure. The priests and believers who will remain faithful to Christ’s teachings will have a great source of support in you. You will enjoy greater authority than the one whom Bergoglio will have installed in your place. Thanks to your brave attitude, priests and believers will no longer be afraid of a heretic.



This would be a form of transition of the Church of Christ from the occupying regime of apostasy to a catacomb Church.



+ Elijah



Patriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate



+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMr



Secretary Bishops





Subscribe to BCP newsletters



vkpatriarhat.us4.list-manage.com/…4da3e3582e1ecefc&id=c8496b93c3 The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) is a community of monks, priests and bishops living in monasteries. The BCP is headed by Patriarch Elijah with two Secretary Bishops, +Timothy and +Methodius. The BCP arose from the need to defend the fundamental Christian truths against heresies and apostasy. It does not recognize pseudo Pope Bergoglio and is not subordinate to him.Subscribe to BCP newsletters

November 10, 2020