Why does Francis Bergoglio want to visit Hungary?

Dear Prime Minister,Dear Members of the Government,Dear citizens of Hungary,Bergoglio has scheduled a visit to Hungary for 12 September 2021 under the pretext of the so-called Eucharistic Congress. It is necessary to realize who Bergoglio, so-called Pope Francis, is and what he promotes.He publicly promotes homosexuality and the legalization of sodomite unions (2020). God threatens to punish this perversion with fire from heaven (2Pet 2:6) and eternal fire (Jud 1:7). For the promotion of sodomy, Bergoglio is under God’s anathema – excommunication from the Church according to Gal 1:8-9.Bergoglio has enthroned the Pachamama demon directly in the Vatican. According to Gal 1:8-9, he is under God’s anathema – excommunication, curse – for this sin against the First Commandment too.Despite urgent warnings from real medical experts, Bergoglio promotes a dangerous mRNA vaccine that alters the human genome and leads to the extermination of the human race. This vaccine also contains tissue torn out from an aborted child while still alive, which is a manifestation of satanism. In addition, the mRNA vaccine is part of the process of chipization of humanity, which the Bible says will be punished with the lake of fire (Rev 14 and 19). Vaccination is part of the agenda of elites aimed at perpetrating genocide of humanity – reduction to a so-called golden billion. Bergoglio vehemently promotes this crime against humanity. Gates said:Therefore, when asked who Bergoglio is, we can answer: a religious impostor and archheretic occupying the papal office and abusing it against God, the Church and humanity. In fact, he is not the head of the Catholic Church in the sight of God, because the Church cannot be headed by someone who has excluded himself from it, publicly serves the antichrist, and promotes satanization. Whoever recognizes this enemy of Jesus Christ as Pope and supports him participates in his crimes. Bergoglio’s visit to Hungary is therefore not welcome. Hungary resists the globalization and Islamization process. Bergoglio comes with the intention of exploiting the religious celebration for his own ends and those of Soros and Gates, i.e. for the spiritual and physical destruction of Hungary. His visit should start this process.It is known that the countries that Bergoglio visits come under the power of covert or overt coup mechanisms undesirable for the nation. They open it to globalization processes, such as homosexuality, gender ideology, or sexual education. Bergoglio breaks the spiritual roots of Christian nations and opens them to satanization. He literally brings legions of demons into the particular territories, which will soon be recognized by the fruits. Today, in the context of globalization, he mainly promotes vaccination and the Great Reset. It is hard to resist him, because the authority of the Pope has always been viewed positively and this attitude has remained in people’s consciousness to this day. Bergoglio knows this and abuses the stolen papal authority against the Church and humanity.Dear Mr Prime Minister,However, if you are forced by the pressure of elites to consent to this Congress coupled with a visit by Bergoglio, you should at least require spiritual protection against this bearer of spiritual plague.It is important that the mass media also know which specific demons have been cast out of him. Whether or not all of them will come out is another matter,. Under no circumstances should you let Bergoglio embrace you and definitely do not let him kiss your feet like he did to a transsexual. Bergoglio is truly a comedian, circus performer and actor.Moreover, this religious imposter, using intrigue and manipulation, notoriously promotes the Islamization of Europe, which Hungary resists.Bergoglio says that he does not want to return to Argentina. It is public knowledge that he committed gross crimes there in a time of political upheaval, which he did not repent of. As he himself admits, it affected his mental health and he had to be treated by a she-psychiatrist for half a year.Dear Mr Prime Minister, Dear Members of the Hungarian Government, we urge you not to take lightly the warning against Bergoglio’s visit. If you do make light of this warning, it may result in irreversible tragic consequences for the Hungarian people.Yours respectfully,+ ElijahPatriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMrSecretary Bishops29 April 2021