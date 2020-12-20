Cistercian Monk Receives Minor Orders

Frater Raphael O.Cist, who hails from Germany, received the minor orders in his monastery in Hohenfurth (Vyšší Brod), Bohemia, on 19 December.The minor orders are four: ostiarius (doorkeeper), lector, exorcist, and acolyte. They will soon be followed by the subdeaconate, deaconate and the priestly ordination.Frater Raphael is a former monk of the dissolved Trappist Abbey of Mariawald, Germany.The monastery is the only old rite Cistercian abbey in the world, has an excellent spirit, and is very suitable for candidates who know Czech or German. It is located half an hour from Linz, Austria.