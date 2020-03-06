Donate now
Most powerful moments outside of the Supreme Court
HerzMariae
53 minutes ago
(March 5) “As I walked out of that abortion facility bloodied and hemorrhaging, I laid outside in the grass with a bloody skirt and my blood was on the ground"
