229. More joy

“I tell you, in just the same way there will be more joy in heaven over one sinner who repents than over ninety-nine righteous people who have no need of repentance.” Luke, chapter 15, verse 7To dare to testify is to give thanks to God for the wonders he accomplishes in our life. His wonders are always in us, but we have a tendency to be embarrassed, to stay away from them, to let ourselves go astray, to search everywhere without finding an answer or without others offering us one.God Loves his wonder, the treasure that we are, since he creates us with his Love. He can do nothing else but Love us.Personally, I thank those who are around me, witnesses of faith. They transmitted to me the taste of God and the desire to follow Jesus.Many other people have been role models for me. To name one would be injustice to others. Those who read these lines and feel concerned about having participated in my life of faith, consider that you are among those who helped me to know and follow Jesus. May we be united in prayer.And what can we say about Mary and Joseph, of all the saints who have set off with joy and enthusiasm in my pursuit to help me each day through conversion, the only path that leads to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. May the Trinity be praised!Is it not our only mission to discover Jesus through evangelizing thoughts, words and gestures? So many graces we receive to testify! It sends us on the move with Jesus for the world. It transforms something in us and in other people.Book: Joy in heaven!Normand Thomas